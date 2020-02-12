FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of PBH opened at $43.86 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

