FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRP. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

KRP opened at $13.95 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

