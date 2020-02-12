GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.58 Per Share

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIGS stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208.50 ($2.74). 499,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. GCP Student Living has a 1 year low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.10 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $950.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GCP Student Living in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

