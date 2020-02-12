Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $34,049.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.03547296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00247767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00146532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.