General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,518,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,281,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of General Electric worth $307,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 65,583,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

