Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 7,126,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,186. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.42. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

