Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra increased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

