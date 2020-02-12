Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.14. 24,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,017. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average of $238.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

