Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.96 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 946,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,399. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

