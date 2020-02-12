Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 1,815 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 777,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,004. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.