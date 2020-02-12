Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.07 ($84.96).

Several research firms have commented on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

GXI opened at €73.35 ($85.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.37. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit