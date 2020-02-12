Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.07 ($84.96).

Several research firms have commented on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

GXI opened at €73.35 ($85.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.37. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

