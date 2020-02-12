Giant (GIC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Giant has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $33.89, $11.91 and $18.98. Giant has a total market cap of $79,938.00 and $3,205.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00204242 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,997,441 coins and its circulating supply is 6,997,437 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

