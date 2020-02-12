GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on GVDNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GVDNY opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.