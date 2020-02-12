Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cfra from $184.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.22.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,003. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.