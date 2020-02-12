Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GMED traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 25,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,309. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

