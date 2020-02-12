GoHelpFund Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $28,962.00 and $29,889.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

