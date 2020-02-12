Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 183,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

