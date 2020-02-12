Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 102.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 11,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

