Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,553. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.
In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson purchased 28,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,251 shares of company stock worth $92,257. Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.