Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,553. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson purchased 28,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,251 shares of company stock worth $92,257. Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.