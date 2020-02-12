Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS GOVB remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

