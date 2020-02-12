Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

GPK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 2,048,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

