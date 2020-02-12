Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.84 ($2.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

