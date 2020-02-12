Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.84 ($2.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

