Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Down 1.1%

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.43), approximately 2,727 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.