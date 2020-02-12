Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.43), approximately 2,727 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit