Grimes & Company Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

NYSE TRV opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

