Grimes & Company Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of Square stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

