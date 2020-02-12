Grimes & Company Inc. Has $766,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit