Grimes & Company Inc. Has $766,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

