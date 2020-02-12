Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

