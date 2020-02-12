Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

