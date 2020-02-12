Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.96 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

