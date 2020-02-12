Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.85. 324,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.15 and its 200 day moving average is $303.75. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

