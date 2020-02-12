Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 78.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,971. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

