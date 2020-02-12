Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 710 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,250,496 shares of company stock worth $32,964,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,541. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

