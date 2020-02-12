Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $270,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

TJX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. 653,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,279. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

