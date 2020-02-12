Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.55. 374,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,623. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.26 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

