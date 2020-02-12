Gs Investments Inc. Sells 620 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

