Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 2.7%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

