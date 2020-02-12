Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 10,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

