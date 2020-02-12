Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,868. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

