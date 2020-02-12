GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Shares Down 2.5%

GulfSlope Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 4,835,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 349% from the average session volume of 1,076,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.65.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

