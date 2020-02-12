GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $533,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.26. 106,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.68 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.