GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 980,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

