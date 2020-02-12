GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $190.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

