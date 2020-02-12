GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.63. The company had a trading volume of 206,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,904. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

