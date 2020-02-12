GYL Financial Synergies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.52. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

