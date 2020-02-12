Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.