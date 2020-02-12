Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.