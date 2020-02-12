Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

