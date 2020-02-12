Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 862.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWB traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,371. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.64 and a 12-month high of $187.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

