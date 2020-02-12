Hancock Whitney Corp Has $42.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.65. 61,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

