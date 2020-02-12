Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,367. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

